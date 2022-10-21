Gemma Owen fuels feud rumours with Love Island co-star

Gemma Owen has fuelled feud rumours with her Love Island co-star Paige Thorne.

The brunette bombshells both entered the Spanish villa on day one of the 2022 series and made it to the final week with their respective beaus Luca Bish and Adam Collard.

Paige and Adam came in fifth place overall, while Gemma and Luca claimed second place in the final, losing out on the coveted first place to Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti.

Last month, Paige hinted at a secret feud with Gemma.

The dressage rider has since fuelled rumours that she’s fallen out with the Welsh paramedic, after listing her “favourite people” from the villa.

In a Q&A posted to her YouTube channel, the 19-year-old answered a fan’s burning question: “Who were your favourite people from the show?”

Gemma responded: “Ok, so my favourite people from the show – and I’m not just saying this because I don’t want to be controversial or anything – but I got on with everyone when I was in the villa.”

“It was such a good group of people. It was such a good bunch. There were a few little arguments here and there, but everyone got on so well.”

“Out of the girls, all of the girls that I was in the final with I was close with, I got on with Tasha [Ghouri] and Ekin, all of the girls really. All of the final girls. Antigoni [Buxton] as well I really got on with.”

“Then, out of the boys, I really really got on with Ikenna, I know he was sort of in and out quite early, but I really liked him. He’s such a cool guy and I actually enjoyed being in his company. Out of the Casa [Amor] boys, I really got on with Josh [Le Grove] and Deji [Adeniyi] as well.”

Gemma raised eyebrows in failing to mention Paige as one of the girls she was closest to in the villa.

Last month, the Welsh paramedic took part in an Instagram Q&A with her 1.4million followers and was asked who she still stayed in touch with from the show.

She replied with a photo of her and Antigoni posing in front of a mirror and also tagged Dami Hope, Indiyah Polack and Tasha in the post.

Paige wrote: “All of them mostly! Have to remember everyone’s super busy atm but I’m in touch with these guys the most.”

She also shared a sweet video alongside Tasha along with the caption: “Every brunette needs a blonde.”

The 26-year-old then posted video with Danica Taylor, but did not share any snaps with Gemma, hinting that they haven’t stayed in touch, despite appearing close in the Love Island villa.