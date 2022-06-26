Gemma Owen FINALLY speaks about her famous dad Michael on Love Island Unseen Bits

Gemma Owen finally spoke about her famous dad Michael on Love Island.

During Saturday night’s Unseen Bits, the 19-year-old was asked to do her “best celebrity impression” by producers while she was in the Beach Hut.

The professional horse rider replied: “Who can I do? There’s no way I’m going to do my dad, but people always do the classic, ‘If they don’t score, they don’t win.’ It’s something like that.”

“It’s some bulls**t or whatever,” she added.

Gemma was referring to her footballer father’s famous line: “When they don’t score, they hardly ever win.”

Taking to Twitter to react to Gemma finally referencing Michael, one viewer wrote: “WE FINALLY GOT GEMMA TO TALK ABOUT HER DAD.”

Another tweeted: “Gemma finally brought up her dad.”

It comes after Michael admitted Gemma signing up for the dating show was “a father’s worst nightmare”.

He told ITV ahead of her stint in the villa: “I have no doubts that she will make us all proud. It’s probably a father’s worst nightmare, but whatever she wants to do you’ve got to be supportive.”

“I’ve heard a lot about it. I think old, grumpy men like me will always have an opinion on it because I don’t watch it and you just hear snippets, but she assures me it’s not as bad as I think.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

