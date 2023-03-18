Gemma Owen breaks her silence on rumours she’s rekindled her romance with Luca Bish

Gemma Owen has broken her silence on rumours she’s rekindled her romance with Luca Bish.

The former couple placed runners-up on Love Island last summer, but called it quits just a few months later.

Earlier this week, the dressage rider sparked rumours there’s a man in her life, as she lip-synced to a TikTok audio, which said: “I like this man so much, now he got me working on my attitude… what?”

“Luca and Gemma back together” then began trending on TikTok, as fans theorised that the pair had rekindled their romance.

However, one video in particular caught the 19-year-old’s attention.

A TikTok user, with the handle @user3893839383, wrote: “Gemma and Luca are back together! I now truly believe if it was meant to be it will come back.”

The dressage rider took to the comments section to firmly reply: “Sorry… this is not true!”

Gemma announced her split from Luca last November, just three months after they left the Love Island villa.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie at PrettyLittleThing‘s Christmas Party in Dublin the following month, Gemma admitted the break-up “has been challenging”.

The OG Beachwear founder told us: “These last few weeks, as going through any break up, it’s not nice. It’s not a nice time.”

“Having to deal with the press and other people’s opinions, and people thinking that they know what’s going on when they don’t, that’s been challenging. But overall, I’m doing ok. I’m getting through it and keeping busy.”