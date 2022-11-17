Gemma Owen and Luca Bish ‘were on the rocks for WEEKS’ before their split

Gemma Owen and Luca Bish were reportedly on the rocks for WEEKS before their split.

The Love Island stars, who came in second place on this year’s series of the dating show, called it quits on Wednesday.

After Gemma announced their split, Luca slammed the 19-year-old for sharing the news just hours after they broke up.

A source has since told MailOnline that the split was not a shock, as they had been close to calling it quits a few times before this.

The insider said: “In no way was Luca blindsided, they’d been on the rocks for quite a few weeks. They’d nearly split up quite a few times before this.”

“Cracks had been forming the past few weeks, they brushed it over. They tried to go to Dubai to see if it would help but things didn’t change.”

Gemma announced her split from Luca, 23, on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday evening.

She wrote: “To all my followers, I wanted to let you know that Luca and I are no longer in a relationship. It wasn’t an easy decision but ultimately this is what is best for us both right now.”

“Many of you have been on this journey with us from the very beginning, and I want to thank you for your continued support as we start new chapters,” she added, before signing off: “Love always, Gem x.”

Just over one hour after her post, Luca broke his silence on Instagram.

Clearly annoyed by Gemma’s announcement, the fishmonger wrote: “Switched my phone back on after taking some time out to clear my head after an emotional afternoon to thousands of messages and news articles about my breakup.”

“I would have liked some time to process this privately but as you all already now know sadly Gemma and I made the mutual decision earlier today to go our separate ways.”

“We have been on such a journey together and have made some amazing memories which I will treasure. I can’t thank everyone enough for their support for us as a couple during and after Love Island,” he added.

“We will remain good friends and I wish nothing but the best for her.”

Gemma and Luca’s split comes just two weeks after the pair jetted off on a lavish holiday to Dubai.