Gemma Owen and Luca Bish FINALLY reunite with fellow Love Island stars

Gemma Owen and Luca Bish have finally reunited with their fellow Love Island stars.

Earlier this month, the couple, who placed runner-up on the eighth series, left the Love Island reunion early and snubbed Antigoni Buxton’s after party.

They also failed to make an appearance at Tasha Ghouri’s 24th birthday celebrations.

Gemma and Luca have since reunited with some of their fellow Islanders, quenching rift rumours.

A host of the Love Island 2022 cast stepped out on Friday night to belatedly celebrate Tasha’s 24th birthday.

Stars at the event included Tasha and Andrew Le Page, Dami Hope and Indiyah Polack, Afia Tonkmor, Amber Beckford, Ikenna Ekwonna, Danica Taylor, Josh Le Grove and Deji Adeniyi, potentially amongst others.

Check out the photos from the night below: