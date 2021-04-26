Gemma Collins sparks rumours she’s rekindled her romance with ex-fiancé

The former couple got engaged in 2013

Gemma Collins has sparked rumours she’s rekindled her romance with her ex-fiancé Rami Hawash.

The TOWIE star was engaged to Rami before they split in 2014, before giving their romance another chance in 2017.

In photos obtained by The Mirror, the former couple were spotted getting cosy while enjoying an outdoor meal in London, with Gemma seen kissing Rami’s cheek.

A source told the MailOnline: “Gemma has been seeing Rami again in secret for the last six months.”

“The pair have enjoyed spending time together and getting reacquainted during date nights in London and Essex.”

Remi is dad to a 3-year-old son named Tristan.

Goss.ie have contacted a rep for Gemma for comment.

The news comes after Gemma opened up about her plans to get engaged and have a baby in the year ahead.

Speaking to The Sun, the 40-year-old said: “I feel very settled in my 40s. I think this is Gemma’s year. I’ve overcome a lot. I just feel I’m ready for a baby.”

“I’ve had an amazing career the last 10 years. I’ve now got my house. I’m settled, so I’m ready for action!’”

Gemma revealed she has been having tarot card readings with a woman named Emma, who sees a baby and a ring in her future.

“She says I’m definitely going to have a baby this year and I’ll definitely get a ring on my finger. It had better be a big one. I want a yellow diamond. A huge one. A gigantic one!”

“I keep saying, ‘You’re joking, I can’t see it happening!’ But let’s see if her predictions come true. I hope so, I do hope so,” Gemma admitted.