Gemma Collins shares hopes to get engaged this year – amid reports she’s rekindled romance with James Argent

The TOWIE star also revealed she's "ready" to have a baby

Gemma Collins has shared her hopes to get engaged this year, amid reports she’s rekindled her romance with James Argent.

The TOWIE star split from her on-again off-again boyfriend of three years in July, but reportedly became “inseparable” over lockdown.

Last week, a source told The Sun that the couple have been talking about their future together, including marriage and baby plans.

Following the reports, Gemma spoke to the publication about her hopes to have a baby and get engaged in the year ahead.

The TV personality said: “I feel very settled in my 40s. I think this is Gemma’s year. I’ve overcome a lot. I just feel I’m ready for a baby.”

“I’ve had an amazing career the last 10 years. I’ve now got my house. I’m settled, so I’m ready for action!'”

The 40-year-old revealed she has been having tarot card readings with a woman named Emma, who sees a baby and a ring in her future.

“She says I’m definitely going to have a baby this year and I’ll definitely get a ring on my finger. It had better be a big one. I want a yellow diamond. A huge one. A gigantic one!”

“I keep saying, ‘You’re joking, I can’t see it happening!’ But let’s see if her predictions come true. I hope so, I do hope so,” Gemma admitted.

An insider told the publication last week: “[Gemma and James] are spending every waking moment together.”

“James has supported Gemma through some tough times in these last few months and she’s doing the same with him with his battle with sobriety and his weight.”

“They’re not shouting about it like they’ve done previously but they are inseparable right now and are properly an item again.”

“They’re talking about their future together – marriage, kids, the lot.”