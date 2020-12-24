Gemma Collins shares heartbreaking photo amid her parents ‘scary’ Covid-19 battle

"I am showing you this to create awareness of how real Covid is..."

Gemma Collins has shared a heartbreaking photo amid her parents “scary” Covid-19 battle.

On Tuesday, the TOWIE star pleaded with her followers to follow government guidelines amid the pandemic, after revealing both of her parents were “extremely unwell” with the virus.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, the 39-year-old posted a snap of her holding her sick father’s hand.

She wrote: “Covid is so scary laying next to my dad holding his hand right now 🙏😢💔 I am showing you this to create awareness of how real Covid is.”

In an emotional post earlier this week, the reality star pleaded: “Please please please take notice of the guidelines! Both my parents are extremely unwell with Covid-19!

“Seeing my dad cry which he never does! Was a shock and say he would rather be dead than experience everything he is going through right now…

“This has totally wiped him out and it’s heartbreaking 💔,” Gemma added.

“My mum also is extremely extremely unwell with Covid also, this is real ! And please please take notice and keep your loved ones SAFE 🙏🏻 it really is petrifying 😢

“What a difference a year makes …. STAY HOME !!! STAY SAFE !!! SAVE LIVES without your health !!! You got nothing !!!!”

The news comes after the UK tightened their lockdown restrictions as coronavirus case numbers surge, with many being asked to stay at home for a two-week period with limited exceptions.

Love Island stars Molly-Mae Hague and Amber Gill have faced backlash for travelling abroad amid the pandemic, as many people will be unable to see their families this Christmas with the new rules.

Irish stars such as Chris O’Dowd and Vogue Williams have shared their heartache about not being able to return home for the festive season as a result of the pandemic.