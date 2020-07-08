Gemma Collins reveals she watched her baby ‘die in front of her’ after suffering miscarriage

The reality star didn't know she was pregnant at the time

Gemma Collins has opened up about suffering a miscarriage back in 2012.

The former TOWIE star miscarried when she was four and a half months pregnant, but she didn’t realise she was expecting at the time.

Speaking on her BBC podcast, the 39-year-old said: “I’ve had some shocking things happen to me, I’m not sure I’ve spoken about this before.”

“But I actually gave birth to a child, sadly, and basically the child was four months old, basically I had a miscarriage but obviously the baby was formed and it died in front of me.”

“I had to go to the hospital and my mum was there,” she continued. “I can remember my mum being really upset, I was in shock, I was upset.”

“That was really a shocking moment for me. But this is what I’m saying, I can talk about it now. Things sometimes are not meant to be.”

“I’ll never forget it, it was a very traumatising experience because I didn’t know I was pregnant and literally I remember waking up with severe pains and my mum said to me, ‘Gemma you need to go to the toilet,’ and I was like, ‘Honey, this is not…’ I mean obviously I couldn’t describe… “

“Look I try and find the bit of entertainment in this bad situation because I think that’s probably a coping mechanism of mine, I try to laugh or see a brighter side in things even though it was really traumatic.”

“But I can remember just being in utter shock. I’ve been through a lot so I feel in life, nothing shocks me.”

“So anything you could tell me now wouldn’t shock me because I’ve been through a lot and dealt with a lot but I’m grateful for those experiences because I can sit here today and relay them to other people,” she added.

Last month, the reality star admitted that she’d “love” to have a baby sooner rather than later, as she prepares to turn 40 next year.

Gemma has been dating on-off boyfriend James Argent since 2012.

