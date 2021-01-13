Gemma Collins reveals her father is ‘fighting for his life’ after being hospitalised with Covid-19

Gemma Collins reveals her father is ‘fighting for his life’ after being...

Gemma Collins has revealed her father is “fighting for his life”, after being hospitalised with coronavirus.

Just before Christmas, the TOWIE star shared her heartache after both of her parents became “extremely unwell” after contracting the deadly virus.

The 39-year-old opened up about her father’s “scary” battle with Covid, revealing he said he would “rather be dead” than continue experiencing the symptoms.

Speaking on her BBC podcast on Wednesday, the reality star admitted: “Oh my gosh, it has been just the most awful Christmas and New Year for me – both of my parents have had COVID.”

“My dad is still in hospital now – he’s literally been fighting for his life, so it has been one awful time of it. Things are so difficult, and it’s kind of relentless at the minute with everything going on.

“I’m finding myself juggling so many plates at the minute, and it’s been a real shock to myself and my family with my dad being in hospital because he’s the one that looks after us all – and has always been the strong one in the family.

“So, it’s all on me – and basically I don’t mind because things don’t always go to plan in life. I hope you are all staying safe as much as you can,” she told listeners.

“It’s not been a great Christmas and New Year – I’m going totally forget about last year.”

The news comes after Gemma shared an emotional post to Instagram, pleading with her followers to follow government guidelines.

She wrote: “Please please please take notice of the guidelines! Both my parents are extremely unwell with Covid-19!

“Seeing my dad cry which he never does! Was a shock and say he would rather be dead than experience everything he is going through right now… This has totally wiped him out and it’s heartbreaking 💔.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gemma Collins (@gemmacollins)

“My mum also is extremely extremely unwell with Covid also, this is real ! And please please take notice and keep your loved ones SAFE 🙏🏻 it really is petrifying 😢

“What a difference a year makes …. STAY HOME !!! STAY SAFE !!! SAVE LIVES without your health !!! You got nothing !!!!”