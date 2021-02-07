Gemma Collins opens up about her ‘very tough private life’ in emotional interview with Piers Morgan

The TOWIE star will appear on Life Stories later this week

Gemma Collins has opened up about her “very tough private life” in an emotional interview with Piers Morgan.

The TOWIE star is set to appear on the new season of the presenter’s series Life Stories, which returns to screens later this week.

Speaking ahead of the show, Piers admitted viewers would see a “different side” to the TV personality in the “very emotional” interview.

The 55-year-old told The Sun’s TV Mag: “I’ve really got a spot for her… I always get on well with the GC.”

*THURSDAY, ITV, 9pm*

My new series of Life Stories starts in very entertaining fashion with irrepressible force-of-nature @missgemcollins.

Tears, laughs, tap-dancing & sex tapes…love her or hate her, you'll see a whole new side to Britain's most talked about reality TV star. pic.twitter.com/u7xaoAIabc — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 7, 2021

“She got very emotional. She’s had a very tough life in many ways, and certainly a very tough private life, not so private obviously because she leads her life in a very open way, but there’s a lot of stuff that goes on behind the scenes that she talks really honestly about.”

“There’s a different side to her than the GC crashing around being an object of our entertainment,” Piers continued.

“There’s a very different girl Gemma whose led a very tough life, and she gets quite emotional about it. It’s powerful to watch.”

The Good Morning Britain host teased “tears, laughs, tap-dancing and sex tapes” in the upcoming interview, which airs at 9pm on ITV on Thursday, February 11.