Gemma Collins is engaged to Rami Hawash

Gemma Collins is engaged!

The TOWIE star, who rekindled her romance with Rami Hawash earlier this year, let the news slip in an interview with The Times.

The 40-year-old said: “I was talking to my mum yesterday about getting married…”

Gemma and Rami first dated in 2011, and they were engaged before they split in 2014.

Confirming her re-engagement, Gemma said: “Yeah, but we can’t really come out and say anything yet because Ram was married before and his paperwork has not come through, so until that’s officially signed, we’ve not said anything.”

“They’ve not been together for two years. I know her, she’s got a partner, she’s as good as gold. There’s a child involved, he’s only three, obviously I love him to death. But until that paperwork’s signed I can’t come out.”