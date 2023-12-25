Gemma Collins gushes over ‘real friends’ Jedward as they spend Christmas with her in Essex

Jedward jetted to the UK to spend Christmas with Gemma Collins in Essex this year.

The Irish duo became fast friends with the former TOWIE star in 2021 when they filmed Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything in Dublin together.

Taking to Instagram at the time, the twins wrote: “Iconic weekend with Gemma Collins in Dublin! We’re having a blast! Getting her hair and makeup done and picking a JEPIC outfit! We would love to do a show together in the future it would be incredible.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JEDWARD (@jepicpics)

The trio have since hung out on multiple occasions, and it appears Gemma has grown very fond of the Irish twins, whose real names are John and Edward Grimes.

Taking to Instagram on Christmas Eve, the reality star revealed the pop duo were staying with her for Christmas.

Sharing a video of them leaving a sing-song in her back garden, she wrote: “Its OFFICIALLY CHRISTMAS ❤️🎄❤️.”

“When @jepicpics come to stay for the whole time ❤️🎄❤️ the kindest people to me and real friends ❤️🎄❤️.”

In the comment section, fans praised Gemma for “looking after” John and Edward.

The twins were left heartbroken back in 2019 when they sadly lost their mum Susanna following a long battle with cancer.

They subsequently shaved off their iconic quiffs live on The Late Late Show to help raise vital funds for the Irish Cancer Society.