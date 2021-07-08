Gemma Collins ‘confirms’ she is back with her ex

Gemma Collins appears to have confirmed she is back with her ex-fiancé Rami Hawash.

The TOWIE star started dating Rami in 2011, and the couple got engaged before calling it quits in 2014.

The pair have been spotted looking cosy on numerous occasions in recent months, sparking rumours they had rekindled their romance, with Gemma now confirming she is off the market.

Speaking on her Love Lounge podcast, Gemma said: “I’ve got a lovely partner now and I’m very happy, I never saw that coming and I never predicted it.”

“This is what I’m saying, you really have to let your past go and move to the future because everyone’s Prince Charming is out there somewhere, and I’m looking forward to having a summer of love.”

The TV personality also teased that she and her beau are trying for a baby, telling listeners: “The summer of love is only just beginning – I’m definitely having a summer of love, so while I go on a mini break… Who knows, I could come back pregnant.”

“Have faith, go forth, go conquer, everything that’s meant for you is going to happen when you least expect it, and it’s going to turn out absolutely lovely.”