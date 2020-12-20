Gemma Collins admits she’s found lockdown ‘lonely’ – after splitting from James Argent

The TOWIE star also suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage during the pandemic

Gemma Collins has admitted she’s found lockdown “lonely”.

The TOWIE star split from her on-again off-again boyfriend of three years James Argent for good in July, previously admitting she was “devastated” by the break-up.

The 39-year-old spoke to The Sun about her struggle to find love again during the pandemic, admitting: “I’ve found the evenings a bit lonely.

“I am a very sociable person and I like to go out and about so for me the evenings are tough.”

“It is hard, lockdown has not been good for my love life, but I think we’re slowly coming out of it now hopefully.

“I think intuitively the universe gives you the right person at the right time so it’s all going to fall into place,” Gemma added.

The TV personality also opened up about the miscarriage she suffered in July, describing it as a “devastating loss on [her] longed-for journey to motherhood”.

“The thing about this year and the lockdowns is you can’t run from yourself, you’ve kind of got to get to know yourself a bit more,” she explained.

“I’ve also been checking in on other people more often than normal; just checking that everyone’s mental health is OK helps.

“It all starts in the mind, I think because if your mind is in the right place you’ve got your ducks in a row and I think that’s one thing that has come out of this year.

“I think people have really had more time to concentrate on their health.”