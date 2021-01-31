Gemma Collins admits her father’s recovery is the ‘biggest gift of all’ as she turns 40

The TOWIE star's father recently got out of hospital after a battle with Covid-19

Gemma Collins has admitted her father’s recovery is the “biggest gift of all” as she turns 40.

The TOWIE star is celebrating her milestone birthday today, and revealed she was “overwhelmed” by the gifts she had received throughout the day.

Earlier this week, the TV personality’s father Alan returned home from hospital after a “scary” battle with Covid-19.

Taking to her Instagram ahead of her big birthday, Gemma shared her gratitude for her father’s recovery, sharing an update on his health.

On Saturday, she wrote: “As I approach turning 39+1 tomorrow I am reflecting on what an incredible life I have had so far I will deliver my full speech tomorrow but I am overwhelmed with the troves of gifts arriving I’m just so excited to open them all!

“I’ve seen Versace parcels Gucci parcels Chanel parcels so thank you I will find out who’s sent them tomorrow but the biggest gift of all is my dad who is recovering slowly and things are looking positive small steps but he’s getting stronger daily ! X 🙏🏻”.

Gemma previously described her father’s return from hospital as “the best birthday gift” she could ask for.

Speaking on her BBC podcast, the reality star said: “Yes, I can’t have the party that was planned. I had arranged so many singers to come to a venue I booked last year.

“That’s not going to happen but it doesn’t matter because my dad has survived Covid. I have ordered a huge cake so the fact that I can sit eating cake with my dad on my birthday is absolutely priceless.

“My birthday wish this year is just to be so happy with what I’ve got. I don’t need anything, so this birthday I just want to wish for eternal happiness,” Gemma added.