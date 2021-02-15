The couple welcomed their first child together last July

Gemma Atkinson announces engagement to Gorka Marquez after Valentine’s Day proposal

Gemma Atkinson has announced her engagement to Gorka Marquez.

The couple met on Strictly Come Dancing back in 2017, and welcomed their first child together last July – a baby girl named Mia.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the actress shared a sweet snap with her husband-to-be as she showed off her wedding ring.

She wrote: “Valentine’s forever… Of course I said yes ❤️”

Sharing the same photo, Gorka wrote: “The best day with my forever Valentine’s ♥️”

“I asked and she said YES!!!!!! 💍 Happy Valentine’s Day everyone.”

A host of stars took to the comment section to congratulate the couple, including JLS and The Masked Singer star Ashton Merrygold who wrote: “Amazing bro!! Congratulations guys ❤️”

Strictly star AJ Pritchard penned: “Congratulations 🥳🙌🏼🥰… So happy for you guys 😁😁”, while fellow pro dancer Dianne Buswell commented: “Omg congratulations guys that’s awesome xxx 💜💜💜”.

