Gaz Beadle’s fiancé Emma McVey hits back at parent shamers on social media

The model said she is "sick to death" of online critics

Gaz Beadle’s fiancé Emma McVey has hit back at online trolls, after she was slammed for not sleeping in the same room as her baby.

The 27-year-old has revealed that she is “sick to death” over the constant criticism she receives on social media.

It all kicked off after Emma shared a photo of her and Gaz in bed on Instagram.

“The only time we have anytime together without the babies climbing in,” she captioned the post.

However, one fan questioned the mother-of-two’s decision to have her daughter, Primrose, sleep in a separate room.

“Primrose should be sleeping in the same room as you. Don’t you know that???” the follower commented.

“Bore off,” Emma abruptly replied.

She later uploaded a lengthy rant online, and urged trolls to stop following her.

“I am absolutely sick to death of having to explain myself recently. But here goes again,” she wrote.

“My child is apparently spoilt, I imagine lots of children have ended up with more toys to help get them through the lockdown.”

Branding the trolls as “t***s”, Emma added: “If you don’t like me, my family or my posts, there is a button that says ‘unfollow’ please do so.”

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast, we chat through Matt Damon’s ‘fairytale’ lockdown in Dublin, Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian’s paternity test drama and why OnlyFans is getting so popular:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Gosscast is available on iTunes and Spotify and all usual podcast channels.