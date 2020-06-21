Home Top Story Gay Byrne’s daughter reveals her father’s final wish

Gay Byrne’s daughter reveals her father’s final wish

The legendary presenter died last November

Gay Byrne’s daughter has opened up about her father’s final wish.

The former Late Late Show host passed away last November, and now his daughter Suzy has revealed his dying wish.

“Dad’s last moments were peaceful, and if death can be gentle, his was,” she wrote in the Sunday Independent.

Suzy Byrne (far right) | VIPIRELAND.com

“To the end, his timing was impeccable and considerate. Dad went when he decided it was time. Medically, a week earlier, he had been told things were looking up,” she explained.

Suzy revealed that Gay wanted to be brought home to Howth, as his final wish. The family kept the TV presenter downstairs at home in his final days, making sure he had constant company.

When they brought him home to Howth, she said she told him that “It was okay to let go” and that his children would “be fine.

Gay Byrne and wife Kathleen Watkins | VIP Ireland

“He weakly squeezed my hand. Enough was enough,” she added.

At the age of 85 Gay died following a battle with cancer.

