Gavin and Stacey star ‘in talks’ to join next series of Celebrity Traitors amid show’s success

One of Britain’s most beloved sitcom stars is reportedly “in talks” to join the next series of The Celebrity Traitors.

The record-breaking reality show has been a runaway success for the BBC and has already become the most viewed programme of the year in the UK.

The series, hosted by Claudia Winkleman, follows a group of celebrities as they play a game of deception and backstabbing in a Scottish Highlands castle.

The cast is split up into ‘Traitors’ and ‘Faithfuls’, and it is the Faithfuls’ job to unmask the Traitors and avoid being murdered by them, before the Traitors get the chance to steal a prize pot of up to £100,000 for their chosen charities.

Ahead of The Celebrity Traitors’ grand finale on November 6, the BBC are now reportedly looking ahead to the already-commissioned second series, and considering which celebrities they want to take part.

According to The Sun, Gavin and Stacey co-creator and star Ruth Jones has been “approached” about the possibility of joining next year’s cast.

A source told the newspaper: “The celebrity ­version of The Traitors has been a phenomenal success for the BBC and they’re already approaching stars for the next run.”

They continued: “Ruth is one of the names in the frame and she’s been approached about taking part.”

They noted further: “Given the stellar names they secured for series one, the next instalment has to be just as impressive. Ruth would be an incredible addition to the cast if she can fit it into her schedule.”

The source went on to add that “Ruth would only consider taking part on the provision she would be a Faithful.”

As the first series of The Celebrity Traitors approaches its conclusion, some celebrities have already spoken out about their eagerness to take part next year.

EastEnders and Rivals actor Danny Dyer recently stated on his Live and Let Dyer podcast that he is “into it” and had been approached for series one.

“They did sniff around me about it. It was a ‘no’ from me because for one I hadn’t seen it, but now I’m into it. If you’re going to do it, if you’re famous, it needs to be an indulgence project — you have to love the game,” the 48-year-old explained.

“It’s quite a simple game, I thought it was too complicated but it’s actually just about manipulating people and a lot of lying,” Danny shared, before adding: “If the money’s right, I might get involved in the next series.”