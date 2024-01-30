Gary Barlow lands exciting new TV show

Gary Barlow has landed his very own travel show on ITV.

The Take That star will begin filming the new series in March which will see him trek across Europe.

The 53-year-old will then swiftly rejoin his band the following month to commence their huge tour which begins on April 13th.

A source told The Sun that ITV bosses approached the Shine singer to front the series which heavily incorporates music and travel.

It is also reported that Gary, 53, is set to be joined by some faces during his trip, which will see him exploring some of Europe’s most stunning locations.

The source said: “Gary is fronting a new travelogue on ITV which will air later this autumn.”

“He is very well-travelled but loves to explore new places so when he was approached with the idea he jumped at the chance.”

“Gary will head around Europe, along with some of his famous pals, and take viewers along with him for the ride,” the source added.

“He is a natural on camera and ITV think the show will be a hit with their audiences.”

The source continued: “As well as looking at culture and food, music will play a part in the show and Gary hopes to bring something really new and exciting to the table.”

Tickets for Take That’s UK leg of the tour which begins in Sheffield are hard to come by now, as the majority of the dates have sold out.

The band which was formed in 1990 released their new album This Life in November last year and it went straight to the top of the charts.

Speaking about how it feels to have continuous success in their careers, Gary confessed: “We were sat together the other day and they were going through all the numbers [for This Life] at the label.”

“And everything was looking great – and they said to us, ‘How does it feel?’”

“And we turn to one and other and just went: ‘Well, it means we can do it again. It means we can make another record in a few gets time.’”