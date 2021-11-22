Garth Brooks says he’d ‘love to’ play five nights in Croke Park

Garth Brooks has said his five cancelled Croke Park concerts were like a “death in the family”, and revealed he hopes to play five nights in the iconic venue in the future.

The US country music singer will play the venue in for two dates in September 2022, eight years after he had five gigs cancelled in the stadium.

The 59-year-old was due to play Croker in 2014, but when Dublin City Council would only license three instead of five gigs, he cancelled all of them in the interest of fairness to fans.

Speaking at a press conference in Croke Park on Monday morning about the cancelled gigs, Garth admitted: “It was like a death in the family, it hurt/ And it hurt. It hurt, hurt, hurt.”

“It’s still very fresh, it’s something I never experienced.”

The singer has been confirmed to play the venue on September 9th and 10th next year, with rumours circulating he may also play September 11th, 16th and 17th.

Speaking on the possibility of doing five gigs in the future, he told RTÉ News: “I’d love to do five, but I’d also love to be 6′ 5″ and have abs.”

“Who does numbers like that? It’s impossible, there’s no way. I wanted the chance for all five shows to go ahead (in 2014).”

Tickets for Garth’s 2022 shows go on sale this Thursday, November 25th at 8am.

