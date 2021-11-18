Garth Brooks confirms two dates in Dublin’s Croke Park next year

Garth Brooks has confirmed two dates in Dublin’s Croke Park next year.

The country music singer will perform in the iconic venue on September 9th and 10th 2022.

Tickets go on sale next Thursday, November 25th.

★★ 𝗝𝗨𝗦𝗧 𝗔𝗡𝗡𝗢𝗨𝗡𝗖𝗘𝗗 ★★ @garthbrooks will play @CrokePark, Dublin on the 9th & 10th September 2022. Croke Park will be the only European Venue Garth will play in 2022 💥 🎟️Tickets on sale THURSDAY 25th Nov @ 8am🎟️ pic.twitter.com/Ru6YuU6XcU — Aiken Promotions (@aikenpromotions) November 18, 2021

Back in 2014, Garth hoped to play five shows in Croker but Dublin City Council refused to grant a licence for two of the dates after receiving complaints from residents.

The Friends in Low Places singer subsequently cancelled all his planned concerts at Croke Park, which caused uproar.

The entire situation was a massive disaster, as 400,000 fans had already purchased tickets for the gigs.

In 2018, Garth admitted cancelling those Croke Park gigs was the “saddest moment” of his music career.

During a Q&A with Garth at the CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Irish fan Karen Green asked if he was planning any Irish dates as part of his upcoming world tour.

He replied: “When it comes to Ireland, first of all when that happened, probably the most devastating thing ever.”

“That’s probably the saddest moment of my musical career, was what happened in Dublin, right after probably the coolest moment of my music career, selling 400,000 tickets in one sitting.”

“To have to refund 400,000 tickets broke my heart. Not being allowed to play all five, I had to pick two to cancel. I said, ‘screw that, I’m not going to do that to these people’ so it was all or none.”

“I’ve been lucky enough to see the Irish flag at just about every concert that we’ve got to do here, so I thank them for making the miles over here and I hope it was worth it.”

“I will tell you this – I believe that things that start should finish so I have 100 per cent make the opportunity available to the people that make the decision in Ireland to get those shows back up and get them running again. If and when they say yes I will be there,” he added.