Garron Noone shares emotional post after Robbie Williams performance at Croke Park

Garron Noone has shared an emotional post after he joined Robbie Williams on stage at Croke Park on Saturday night.

On Saturday night, the British singer brought his Britpop tour to Croke Park.

Among the thousands of concert-goers was social media star Garron Noone, who at one point in the night joined Robbie on stage as he performed Country Roads.

Taking to social media after the surreal performance, Garron shared a clip to social media as he captioned the post: “I can’t thank @robbiewilliams enough for having me, the greatest entertainer and an even better human.”

“What an amazing experience, thank you to everyone for being so kind to me when I came up last night! Robbie tours with such a great group of people they were so welcoming, and it was such a pleasure to share the stage with some of the best musicians in Ireland. #ireland.”

In the clip, Garron praised Robbie, calling him “the greatest entertainer and honestly an even better human being.”

He continued: “80,000 people there last night, thank you so much to every single one of you, you were so kind to me when I came out, and you stuck with me.”

“As a lot of you know, I had to postpone my gigs a couple of months ago just because of stuff I’m dealing with, so this was a very big challenge for me, but ye got me through it, these amazing people got me through it and I’ll never be able to thank this man enough.”

“An amazing experience, Mayo for Sam, stay delicious,” he concluded.

The performance came just hours after the social media star was spotted hanging out with Robbie Williams ahead of his Croke Park gig.

On Friday night, the British singer hosted a singalong at 37 Dawson Street before bringing his Britpop Tour to the iconic Dublin venue on Saturday.

Guests on the night included Mayo man Garron, who performed for Robbie in front of a massive crowd of people.

In a video shared on social media, Robbie was seen clapping for Garron before belting out a rendition of Good Looking Woman by the late Joe Dolan.

Robbie’s father, Pete, who once pursued stand-up comedy, was a longtime friend of the Mullingar musician.