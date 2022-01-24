Garrett Hedlund ‘arrested for public intoxication following split from Emma Roberts’

Garrett Hedlund has been arrested, according to TMZ.

On Saturday evening, the 37-year-old was reportedly arrested for public intoxication while in Franklin County, Tennessee. According to the outlet, the actor was later released on a $2,100 bond, and is due back in court in March. A representative for Garrett could not be reached for comment.

The news comes just days after PEOPLE magazine reported Garrett recently split from Emma Roberts, one year after they welcomed their first child.

An insider told the publication: “It’s sad, and they are trying their best to co-parent. It’s been hard.”

The couple, who had been dating since March 2019, welcomed a son named Rhodes in December 2020.