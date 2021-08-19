Gardaí chased after star of new RTÉ gangland drama Kin – after mistaking him for real criminal

Gardaí chased after star of new RTÉ gangland drama Kin, after mistaking him for a real criminal.

The upcoming eight-part series will follow the lives of fictional Dublin family the Kinsellas, who go to war after a member of their clan is killed.

Clare Dunne, who plays Amanda Kinsella in the show, revealed the gardaí saw a scene being shot on the streets of Dublin and thought a real crime was taking place.

Speaking at the RTÉ new season launch, the actress said: “One of the young actors had to do something where he was getting out of a van, then running along with something in his hand like a weapon. I don’t even think it was a gun but some real guards chased him.”

“The actor was playing this really tough guy but he was really shook, having to say to the real guards, ‘no, no this is a mistake’, and once the real guards realised that, it all got sorted out.”

“With everyone going around in masks, we had real guards and actor guards and people in high vis vests, it was high risk stuff, because if you didn’t see a camera, you would think there was something going on.”

Kin is set for global release next month, after streaming service AMC+ acquired the rights for North America, Australia, New Zealand, Iberia, Latin America and the UK.

Aidan Gillen, Ciarán Hinds, Sam Keeley, Emmett Scanlan, Maria Doyle Kennedy and Yasmin Seky will also star in the upcoming series.

Aidan, who plays head of the Kinsella clan Frank, said he thought “quite a lot” about his responsibility not to glorify gangland crime in the show, but that “you can’t not show the attractive side of it”.

The Love/Hate star said: “I think you have a responsibility to show it and then show how it ends. And it generally doesn’t end well. It ends in prison or death; in the grave. So I’d be quite conscious of that.”

“It is something I have thought about in the past; thought about quite a lot actually. But, I think it’s wrong to go out there and make it entertainment purely; I don’t like that.”

“It’s a crime drama set in Dublin, so there will be some scenes that are brutal and shocking. But there is nothing in there for the sake of pure sensation. It’s pretty evenly paced and not overdone at all. But, you have to be very careful about what you are glamorising.”