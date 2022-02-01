Garcelle Beauvais speaks out after Erika Jayne is dismissed from ex-husband’s embezzlement and fraud lawsuit

Garcelle Beauvais has spoken out after her RHOBH co-star Erika Jayne was dismissed from her ex-husband Tom Girardi’s embezzlement and fraud lawsuit.

Just weeks after they announced their divorce, the estranged couple were accused of embezzling $2 million in settlement funds from the families of Lion Air Flight 610 crash victims.

Erika was named in the complaint because the plaintiffs’ firm alleged that Tom embezzled the money “in order to continue funding his and Erika’s lavish Beverly Hills lifestyles.”

The former couple were also accused of using their divorce “as simply sham attempt to fraudulently protect Tom and Erika’s money from those that seek to collect on debts owed by Tom and his law firm GK.”

Over the weekend, Erika was dismissed from the lawsuit in Illinois, but the plaintiffs’ attorney has revealed his plans to refile the suit in California.

On Monday’s episode of The Real, Garcelle said her RHOBH co-star isn’t doing enough for Tom’s alleged victims, and suggested she should return jewellery Tom allegedly bought with the embezzled money.

The 55-year-old said: “There’s so much more that she could do, even if she’s not guilty of knowing everything that Tom was doing. But this is a way of saying, ‘I have compassion for you and therefore take the jewellery, take the earrings, take the necklace.’”

Her co-host Adrienne Bailon agreed, saying: “If I knew this information and I had those diamonds, I would not want those diamonds.”

“I wouldn’t be able to sleep at night knowing I had diamonds that were paid for with money that was robbed from innocent families.”

Garcelle recently unfollowed Erika on Instagram, sparking rumours of a rift between the pair.

Watch her discussion on The Real below: