Denise famously quit the show during the 10th season

Garcelle Beauvais reveals Denise Richards ‘wants to come back’ to RHOBH

Garcelle Beauvais has revealed that Denise Richards “wants to come back” to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Denise famously quit the show during season 10, after coming to blows with her co-stars.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Bravo boss Andy Cohen, Garcelle revealed she is still in contact with the ex-housewife.

The 54-year-old said: “I think she wants to come back.”

Andy replied: “Oh, really? Wow, let’s talk after the show.”

Garcelle added: “Somebody’s gotta go though, just saying.”

Bravo star Andy went on to explain: “That doesn’t always work when someone says, ‘If you take this one out, well, I’ll come back,'”

Andy then questioned if the person’s “initials are LR,” a clear reference to housewife Lisa Rinna.

Denise and her longtime friend Lisa had a epic showdown during season 10 when Lisa questioned Denise about her alleged hook-up with Brandi Glanville – an accusation Brandi has repeatedly denied.