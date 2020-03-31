Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke auctions off dinner date to raise money for coronavirus relief

Emilia Clarke is auctioning off a dinner date to raise money for coronavirus relief.

The Game of Thrones star will pick 12 lucky people to have a “virtual” dinner date with her, and to enter you must donate to the SameYou Covid-19 relief fund.

In a video posted on Instagram, the 33-year-old said: “How would you feel about having dinner with me? Virtually.

“12 lucky people will join me, virtually, and we’re going to put together a store cupboard dinner.”

“Together we’ll cook it and we’ll eat it together and we’ll discuss lots of things, isolation, fear and also funny videos and the fact that I can’t really cook. So it’s going to be fun, it’ll be interesting.”

In the video’s caption, Emilia explained that she hopes to raise £250,000.

She wrote: “Dearest ones, from my isolation booth I write to you with a plea for help!”

“Due to the current frightening and ever changing coronavirus emergency please would you help me raise £250,000, by donating through the link in my Bio, to provide stroke and brain injury patients with essential support!!”

“This fund will also help in freeing up the hospital beds needed to deal with the pandemic, to care for those who also need a space to heal.”

“100% of your generosity will fund virtual rehab clinic support in the coming weeks… a very big task and a very big ask but you are all very big hearted souls so I know you’ll want to help me help them! @sameyouorg,” she added.