G-Eazy sparks romance rumours with Victoria’s Secret model Josie Canseco

G-Eazy has sparked romance rumours with model Josie Canseco, after recently splitting from Ashley Benson.

The rapper, whose real name is Gerald Earl Gillum, dated the Pretty Little Liars actress for almost a year – before news of their split broke last month.

The 31-year-old was spotted getting cosy with Josie, 24, at a party in the Hollywood Hills on Saturday night, with a source claiming he is “trying to move on”.

An eyewitness told E! News: “They very much looked like a couple.”

“They were comfortable together and it didn’t look like a first meeting at all. They were inseparable all night and in their own world completely focused on each other.”

An insider told the publication: “There is definitely some flirtation going on there but they are just having fun.”

“G-Eazy is just living his life trying to having fun after his recent breakup with Ashley. He really liked Ashley and is trying to move on.”

Josie briefly dated Brody Jenner in 2019, splitting after a two-month romance.

Goss.ie have contacted a rep for G-Eazy for comment.