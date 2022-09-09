Funeral plans revealed for Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth has sadly passed away at the age of 96, ending the longest reign in British history.

Her Majesty died peacefully surrounded by her family at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday, September 8.

On the first day of mourning, ceremonial gun salutes are expected at Hyde Park and at Tower Hill, and a national minute’s silence is expected to be held.

The Queen’s eldest son King Charles, who immediately ascended to the throne, is expected to conduct his first audience with the Prime Minister Liz Truss on Friday.

He will also meet the Earl Marshal to officially sign off on the Queen’s funeral plans, with the state funeral expected to be held 10 days after her death.

The Queen’s coffin is then expected to leave Balmoral, and will be taken by road to the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

There will be a ceremonial procession from Holyrood along the Royal Mile to St Giles’ Cathedral for a service attended by members of the royal family.

The coffin is then expected to be flown to London, and will stay at Buckingham Palace for a few hours before its transported to Westminster Hall for the beginning of five days lying in state.

The lying in state is an opportunity for the public to pay their respects.

The last member of the Royal Family to lie in state in the hall was the Queen Mother in 2002, when more than 200,000 people came view her coffin.

Her coffin will be draped in the Royal Standard and once in Westminster Hall it will be topped with the Imperial State Crown, orb and sceptre.

After lying in state for five days, the Queen’s state funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey. The exact day is yet to be confirmed by Buckingham Palace.

Following the funeral service, the Queen’s coffin will be drawn in a walking procession from the abbey to Wellington Arch, before heading to Windsor by hearse.

The Queen’s coffin will be taken to St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, where a committal service will take place.

Her body will then be buried in a prepared tomb at King George VI Memorial Chapel in St George’s Chapel, alongside her late husband Prince Philip.