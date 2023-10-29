Friends star Matthew Perry dead at 54

Friends star Matthew Perry has died aged 54.

The actor, best known for his role on hit US sitcom Friends, died of an apparent drowning at his LA home.

The star was found unresponsive at his LA home, a representative for the actor and a law enforcement source say.

The actor, who played Chandler Bing on the hugely popular series, was just 54 years old.

A source told SKY News that there was no apparent foul play and no confirmed cause of death. Only that “an investigation is ongoing”.

The Canadian actor found fame in the 1990s when sitcom Friends became an international hit.

Matthew starred alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer.

The show ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004.

Just one year ago, Matthew released his memoir, ‘Friends, Lovers, And The Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir’.

In the biography the actor spoke openly about his battle with his addition to drugs and alcohol.