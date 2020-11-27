Friends star Matthew Perry announces engagement

The couple have been dating since 2018

Matthew Perry has announced his engagement to Molly Hurwitz.

The 51-year-old actor started dating the 29-year-old, who works as a literary manager, back in 2018.

Speaking to PEOPLE magazine, the Friends star confirmed: “I decided to get engaged.”

“Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time.”

Earlier this year, Molly posted a sweet tribute to Matthew on Valentine’s Day.

In a post shared on her Instagram account, which is private, she wrote: “Second year being my valentine, but his first as an Instagram influencer. HVD to my favorite.”

This will be Matthew’s first marriage.

He previously dated Masters of Sex star Lizzy Caplan for six years, before calling it quits in 2012.