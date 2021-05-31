Friends reunion director responds to ‘unkind’ comments about Matthew Perry

The director of the Friends reunion has responded to “unkind” comments about Matthew Perry.

The actor reunited his co-stars with Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer for a HBO Max special, which aired last week.

When asked whether Matthew was “ok” during the reunion on The Hollywood Reporter’s ‘TV’s Top 5’ podcast, director of the reunion Ben Winston said: “He was great. People can sometimes just be unkind. I wish they weren’t.”

“I loved working with him. He’s a brilliantly funny man and I thought he had some great one-liners in the show. I felt just happy and lucky to be in his presence and directing him on something like this,” he added.

Friends producer Kevin Bright also addressed concerns for Matthew following the reunion, telling the publication in a separate interview: “I talked to him. It was great seeing him again.”

“And what people say is what people say. I don’t have any to say about that, except it was great to see him. And I think he’s very funny on the show. But yes, I think he’s OK.”

“He seems stronger and better since the last time I saw him, and excited about going forward.”

