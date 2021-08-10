He really is her lobster!

Friends fans react to rumour Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer are DATING

A new report has claimed Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer are dating.

According to Closer magazine, the former co-stars have grown close since filming the Friends reunion special earlier this year.

A source said: “After the reunion, it became clear that reminiscing over the past had stirred up feelings for both of them and that chemistry they’d always had to bury was still there.”

“They began texting immediately after filming and, just last month, David flew from his home in New York to see Jen in LA.”

“They’ve been spending time at Jen’s home, where she’s cooked dinners in the evenings, and have enjoyed quality time together, chatting and laughing,” the insider continued.

“They were also spotted drinking wine, deep in conversation, as they walked around one of Jen’s favourite vineyards in Santa Barbara, where it was clear there was lots of chemistry between them.”

The actors played on-screen lovers Rachel Green and Ross Geller in Friends, which aired from 1994 until 2004.

During the reunion special, which aired in May, the former co-stars admitted they had a connection off-screen during the early years of filming.

David told host James Corden, “I had a major crush on Jen,” before Jennifer confessed, “It was reciprocated.”

David then said: “We were both crushing hard on each other, but it was like two ships passing. One of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary.”

Jennifer added: “I remember saying one time to David, ‘It’s going to be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is on national television.’ And sure enough, it was.”

“We just channelled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel.”

Naturally, the rumours Jennifer and David are now dating IRL has sent fans into a frenzy on social media…

See how people are reacting below:

David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston are rumoured to be dating! STOP! This is actually an entertainment story I can get behind! Ross and Rachel in real life?! After all these years! pic.twitter.com/mST30MhFHD — Mike Hogan (@mikehoganmedia) August 10, 2021

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer are meant to be dating and I sincerely hope every word of this ‘source’ is true 😭 pic.twitter.com/poFpFs7p2z — Jessica Hope Evans (@jesshopeevans) August 10, 2021

IF JENNIFER ANISTON AND DAVID SCHWIMMER ARE DATING TOGETHER IM GOING TO SCREAM RIGHT NOW CUZ OMG GUYS MY TL IS IN PANIC 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — rebecca;❤️‍🩹 (@pvrriIIa) August 10, 2021

He’s always been her lobster 🦞❤️ Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer are rumored to be dating 😱❤️ pic.twitter.com/E08JjyrF7j — JENNIFER ANISTON (@JenAnistonBabe) August 10, 2021

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer are seeing each other?!?!😳😳😳😳😳 please say it’s true please say it’s true🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/CGZ52olhoO — Jules (@jayysamm16) August 10, 2021

if jennifer aniston and david schwimmer are truly dating then it means they are lobsters in real life too 🥺❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/ztgJa4KhVT — mathilde (@offtheway_) August 10, 2021

Please tell me the rumours of Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer dating are true bc😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/8gVTRHbEFT — Mols 🍉 (@mollyalice_) August 10, 2021

He’s her lobster 🦞❤️ Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer are rumored to be dating…. I’m here for it 🔥 pic.twitter.com/d6I0YstQcS — Lisa Barry🖤 (@lisahbarry) August 10, 2021