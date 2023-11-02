Friends director reveals the cast’s heartbreaking reaction to Matthew Perry’s death

The director of Friends has revealed the cast’s heartbreaking reaction to Matthew Perry’s death.

The 54-year-old, best known for playing Chandler Bing in the hit US sitcom, sadly died following an apparent drowning at his home in LA on Saturday, October 28th.

Speaking on NBC’s Today show on Thursday, James Burrows admitted he’s still in “utter shock” over Matthew’s death.

‘Friends’ director James Burrows remembers Matthew Perry in an exclusive interview with @LizKreutzNews. “I texted the girls the day we found out and they were destroyed. It’s a brother dying,” he said. pic.twitter.com/Bo82qMdPsF — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 2, 2023

When asked how the cast are doing since his passing, James said: “I texted the girls the day we found out and they were destroyed. It’s a brother dying.”

“It’s so sad. I want him to be remembered as a wonderful actor, a funny man and a wonderful friend to a lot of people.”

Earlier this week, Matthew’s castmates Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer released a joint statement on his tragic passing.

They said: “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family.

“There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”

“In time we will say more, as and when we are able,” the statement continues. “For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

The 54-year-old was found unresponsive in his hot tub by an assistant at around 4pm on Saturday, October 28th.

The LAPD Robbery-Homicide Division is handling Perry’s death investigation, but “foul play is not suspected at this time.”

TMZ previously reported that although first responders didn’t find any illicit drugs at the scene, they found numerous prescription drugs.

Police told the publication that Matthew was on anti-depressants, anti-anxiety drugs and COPD medication.

The Canadian actor found fame in the 1990s when sitcom Friends – which he starred in alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer – became an international hit.

Friends ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004.