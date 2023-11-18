Friends cast ‘set to reunite’ following the death of co-star Matthew Perry

A new report has revealed that the cast of Friends are set to reunite after the tragic death of their co-star Matthew Perry.

The actor, who died of an apparent drowning in his hot tub, was found in his LA home by his assistant on October 28.

It has been reported that no illicit drugs were found on the scene, though police found numerous prescription drugs.

The MailOnline has now reported that the cast are set to reunite at the Emmy Awards on January 15 to honour their late friend.

A source told the publication: “When it comes to Matthew’s death, emotions are still running high and it is still a very touchy situation, which is totally understandable.”

“But Jen, Lisa, and the rest of the cast want to honor him publicly at some point and give him the tribute he so rightfully deserves – and there have been rumblings to do it at next year’s Emmys,” the insider revealed.

“They all would love to get together on stage to speak about him and also have their own unique moment sharing memories about him and telling the world about the man he was in real life.”

“If they can all agree on a worthy tribute and get the blessing of his family, they will absolutely get together to make that night a special moment for Matthew and all who loved him,” the source added.

While the actor is likely to be included in the Memorium segment of the awards show, the source revealed that the cast would like to share their own personal memories on stage.

This comes after the cast made a joint statement before releasing their own individual thoughts on the actor’s sudden passing.

The statement, shared with PEOPLE, read: “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family.”

“There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”

“In time we will say more, as and when we are able.”

“For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”