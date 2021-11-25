Frida Redknapp shares sweet photo of newborn son

Frida Redknapp has shared a sweet photo of her newborn son.

The Swedish model welcomed her first child with her husband Jamie Redknapp this week, after they secretly tied the knot last month.

The 38-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a selfie with her baby boy Raphael, writing: “Our Viking has arrived ❤️”

“Feeling beyond blessed to have welcomed this precious little boy, Raphael Anders Redknapp,to our family 🥰”

“A big thank you to all the wonderful doctors and nurses at Chelsea Westminister Hospital🙏🏻” she added.

The post came after her husband Jamie, 48, announced the birth of their child.

He wrote on Instagram: “Meet Raphael Anders Redknapp, we’re so in love, mum is doing so well too. We can’t thank the amazing doctors and nurses at the Chelsea and Westminster enough 🙏🏻. So excited for him to meet my boys ❤️ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🇸🇪”

Jamie and Frida tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in London last month, just over one year after they started dating.

The couple were first linked in August last year, following Jamie’s split from Louise Redknapp in 2017 after 19 years of marriage.

Jamie shares two children with Louise, 17-year-old Charley and 12-year-old Beau, while Frida shares four children with her ex-husband Jonathan Lourie.