Freddie Flintoff reveals extent of car crash trauma for the first time: ‘I thought I was dead’

Freddie Flintoff has revealed the extent of the trauma he experienced in the aftermath of his crash on Top Gear for the first time in his new documentary.

The film, titled Flintoff, looks at the aftermath of his car crash, as well as the trajectory of his career prior to the accident.

Speaking in the film, Freddie confessed despite the trauma he “remembers everything about it.”

“I thought I was dead, because I was conscious but I couldn’t see anything,” he recalled.

“I was thinking, is that it? Is that it? You know what I mean? Just black for the rest of my days?”

“My hat came over my eyes – so I pulled my hat up and I thought, no I’m not [dead], I’m on the Top Gear track, this is not heaven,” he confessed.

Freddie detailed how he looked down to see blood, and was frightened his “face had come off.”

“I thought my face had come off. I was frightened to death,” he confessed.

He remembered being in “agony” for up to 40 minutes, before an ambulance arrived and brought him to the hospital.

In the documentary, he talked about how time seemed to slow down as the car rolled over and how, as a cricket player, his rapid reflexes allowed him to move his head to try to prevent even more serious injuries.

“As it started going over, I looked at the ground and I knew, if I get hit here on the side [of the head] then I’ll break my neck, or if I get hit on the temple I’m dead. The best chance is to go face down.”

“And then I remember hitting [the ground] and my head got hit,” he added. “But then I got dragged out, and the car went over, and I went over the back of the car, and then [I got] pulled face down on the runway about 50m underneath the car. And then I hit the grass and then [it] flipped back.”

Reflecting on his recovery, the 47-year-old said he “didn’t think I had it in me to get through” the ordeal.

“This sounds awful. Part of me wishes I’d been killed. Part of me thinks I wish I’d died,” he added.

“I didn’t want to kill myself. I don’t want to mistake the two things. I was not wishing, but thinking, this would have been so much easier…”

“Now I try to take the attitude, you know what, the sun will come up tomorrow, and then my kids will still give me a hug, and I’m probably in a better place now,” he said in the documentary.

Freddie had to be airlifted to hospital following the accident at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome, Surrey, as he filmed an episode of Top Gear with co-stars Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris in December 2022.

The three-wheel roadster he was driving flipped and left him with substantial facial lacerations, broken bones and damage to his teeth.