Freddie Flintoff opens up about ‘terrifying’ Top Gear crash as footage shown for first time

Freddie Flintoff has opened up about his “terrifying” crash on Top Gear as footage is shown for first time in his upcoming documentary.

The film, titled Flintoff, will look at the aftermath of his car crash, as well as the trajectory of his career prior to the accident.

The film, which is 90 minutes, is to air for the first time later this month.

In the teaser for the film, Freddie confessed: “I remember everything about it, it’s so vivid, this is what I’m left with… I’ve lived under the radar for seven months, one of the real frustrations was the speculation, that’s why I’m doing this now, (about) what actually happened.”

Later in the trailer, he stated “everyone wants more, you’re just a commodity” in reference to the attention he received during his career.

Last year, Freddie opened up about the anxiety, nightmares and flashbacks he has suffered since his near-fatal Top Gear crash.

Speaking for the first time since the horrific accident two years ago, the cricketer-turned-presenter spoke about how he still feels compelled to leave social situations to burst into tears alone.

But as he resumes his TV career with his new BBC One show, Field of Dreams On Tour, Freddie has said he’s determined to make the most of his second chance at life.

The four-parter, showed Freddie open up to fellow cricketer Kyle Hogg, admitting he thought he could recover within 12 weeks of the crash in December 2022.

Talking from his kitchen during his recovery, Freddie told Kyle: “I find myself over the years in situations which I’m never quite sure I can get through, and that’s how I’m feeling in a small way about it.”

“There’ll be times when I take myself off, and you won’t see me for half an hour. I’ll go cry in my room and come back.”

Freddie opened up about his mental health struggles, saying, “I struggle with anxiety, you know I have nightmares, flashbacks, – it’s been so hard to cope with,” he continued.

“But I’m thinking if I don’t do something I’m never going to go. I’ve got to get on with it.”

Freddie is seen facing his fears in a heartbreaking scene in the documentary where he makes a video of him speaking where his facial wounds are weeks old.

His many stitches are on show, and when Freddie speaks, his familiar Lancashire voice is distorted by his swollen lips and broken nose.

Freddie had to be airlifted to hospital following the accident at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome, Surrey, as he filmed an episode of Top Gear with co-stars Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris in December 2022.

The three-wheel roadster he was driving flipped and left him with substantial facial lacerations, broken bones and damage to his teeth.