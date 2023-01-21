Freddie Flintoff ‘may never return to Top Gear’ after horror crash

Freddie Flintoff reportedly may never return to Top Gear after he was involved in a horror crash while filming the show.

The incident occurred at the show’s test track at Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey last month.

At the time, it was reported at the time that the former professional cricketer’s injuries were not life-threatening; however, no update has been given since.

After taking some time off working on Top Gear to recover from his injuries, some of his friends think he may be prepared to step away from his role in the show.

A source close to the TV personality said: “He was making a good recovery physically following the crash, but the psychological impact was less clear.”

It has been reported that the 44-year-old was left “psychologically traumatised” by the incident, which occurred on December 13.

Freddie’s 16-year-old son Corey previously issued an update on the Top Gear star’s health, telling MailOnline: “He’s OK. I’m not too sure what happened but he is lucky to be alive.”

“It was a pretty nasty crash,” Corey continued. “It is shocking. We are all shocked but just hope he’s going to be OK.”

At the time of the incident, a BBC spokesperson confirmed Freddie had been hurt in the crash.

They said: “Freddie was injured in an accident at the Top Gear test track this morning – with crew medics attending the scene immediately.”

“He has been taken to hospital for further treatment, and we will confirm more details in due course,” they added.

The father-of-four began co-hosting Top Gear in October 2018, alongside Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris.

Freddie was involved in a minor car accident in February 2019, when he crashed into a market stall in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire.

In September of the same year, the presenter crashed again while driving a three-wheel vehicle at a reported speed of 124mph during filming for Top Gear at Elvington Airfield in Yorkshire; however, he walked away from that incident unharmed.

Former Top Gear presenter Richard Hammond was involved in a serious crash at the same airfield in 2006, leaving him in a coma for two weeks; he returned to the show the following year.