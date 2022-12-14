Freddie Flintoff airlifted to hospital after car crash while filming Top Gear

Andrew ‘Freddie’ Flintoff was airlifted to hospital on Tuesday, after he got into a car crash while filming Top Gear.

The accident took place at the Top Gear test track at Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey, and it is understood that the former professional cricketer’s injuries are not life-threatening.

A BBC spokesperson confirmed yesterday evening: “Freddie was injured in an accident at the Top Gear test track this morning – with crew medics attending the scene immediately.”

“He has been taken to hospital for further treatment, and we will confirm more details in due course,” they added.

The father-of-four began co-hosting Top Gear in October 2018, alongside Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris.

Freddie was involved in a minor car accident in February 2019, when he crashed into a market stall in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire.

In September of the same year, the presenter crashed again while driving a three-wheel vehicle at a reported speed of 124mph during filming for Top Gear at Elvington Airfield in Yorkshire. The 45-year-old walked away from that incident unharmed.

Former Top Gear presenter Richard Hammond was involved in a serious crash at the same airfield in 2006, leaving him in a coma for two weeks.

He returned to the show the following year.