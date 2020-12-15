Frankie Bridge praises ‘really brave’ Jesy Nelson – as she quits Little Mix after nine years

The former Saturdays star has previously opened up about her mental health struggles

Frankie Bridge has labelled Jesy Nelson “really brave”, following her decision to quit Little Mix after nine years.

On Monday, the singer announced she was leaving the popular girl group, admitting the “constant pressure” had taken a toll on her mental health.

Former star of The Saturdays Frankie has previously opened up about her struggle with mental health during the band’s fame, and praised Jesy for her decision to put her wellbeing first.

Speaking on BBC One’s Morning Live, Frankie said: “I think they’ve had such a successful career and they’re obviously all really close.”

“I feel like the girls clearly support her decision but it must have been really hard for them all and especially for Jesy to walk away from something she’s obviously always wanted.

“I think it’s just really, really brave. So, I just hope that now the public and the press give her that time that she needs and that space.

“To be brave enough to take that step is a really big thing,” the 31-year-old added.

“You know there’s probably lots of people before her that weren’t brave enough to do that so she’s setting a really good example to all the young fans that love Little Mix already.

“To say: ‘Look success is amazing, but your health and wellbeing has to be at the forefront.’

“I mean, I congratulate her for that really.”

Last year, Frankie revealed she hid her battle with depression for her Saturdays bandmates, and that it took them “a long time to understand” what was going on.

“I felt so guilty that I still didn’t feel happy in a situation where I knew I should be, and I think that’s what turned the whole thing on its head because I thought something’s not right here.”

“I kept everything such a secret, and once I’d been to hospital I didn’t feel it was a lie anymore,” she added.

The mother-of-two praised her bandmates Mollie King, Rochelle Humes, Una Healy and Vanessa White for their support after she was hospitalised.

“They were really understanding, especially when I was in hospital as they had to carry on without me, and it is hard when one of you is missing from the group.

“They did really well, but it took them a long time to understand it as well because I had kept it a secret,” Frankie continued.

In Jesy’s emotional statement on Monday, she wrote: “To all my Mixers. The past nine years in Little Mix has been the most incredible time of my life.

“We have achieved things I never thought possible. From winning our first Brit Award to our sold out shows at the O2.

“Making friends and fans all over the world I can’t thank you all enough from the bottom of my heart for making me feel like the luckiest girl in the world.

“You have always been there to support and encourage me and I will never ever forget it. The truth is recently being in the band has really token a toll on my mental health.”

“I find the constant pressure of being in a girl group and living up to expectations very hard,” she admitted.

“There comes a time in life when we need to reinvest in taking core of ourselves rather than focusing on making other people happy, and I feel like now is the time to begin that process.

“So after much consideration and with a heavy heart, I’m announcing I’m leaving Little Mix,” she announced.

“I need to spend some time with the people I love, doing things that make me happy.”

“I’m ready to embark on a new chapter in my life – I’m not sure what its going to look like right now, but I hope you’ll still be there to support me.

“I want to say thank you to everyone involved in our journey. All the hard work and dedication that went into making us a success.

“To every single fan who came to see us in concert, who listened to our songs and sung their hearts out, sent me messages and supported me along the way I want you to know I love you all so much and I could never have done this without you and I appreciate it endlessly.”

“Most of all I want to say thank you to Jade, Perrie and Leigh-Anne for creating some of the most amazing memories i’ll never forget.

“I hope that you’ll continue to fulfil all of your dreams and keep on making music that people love. Love Jesy x”, she signed off.