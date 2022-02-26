Frankie Bridge posts text exchange with husband Wayne after catching him ‘red handed’

Frankie Bridge has posted a hilarious text exchange between her and her husband Wayne, after catching him sneaking off to the pub.

The former footballer told his wife he was going to the gym on Friday, but ended up having a drink in their local watering hole.

Much to Wayne’s surprise, Frankie figured out his whereabouts after getting a notification from their bank.

Taking to Instagram, Wayne shared a screenshot of WhatsApp messages from his wife.

In the messages, the former Saturdays singer asked: “When you said the gym. Did you mean The Plough? 😂.”

Wayne, 44, replied: “Just popped in for one. How do you know?”

Frankie then told him, “I get notifications from our account!” and he replied, “😂😂😂😂😂.”

After his wife of seven years called him a “d***”, Wayne texted back, “Bit harsh.”

Wayne captioned the post, “Caught red handed,” alongside a beer emoji.

Frankie then reposted the screenshot, and asked her Instagram followers: “When do they grow up? Asking for a friend…”

The couple tied the knot in July 2014, and are parents to two children – sons Parker, 8, and Carter, 6.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frankie Bridge (@frankiebridge)