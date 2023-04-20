Frank Ocean pulls out of Coachella weekend two

Frank Ocean has pulled out of Coachella weekend two after sustaining a “leg injury”.

A rep for the singer told Page Six: “Frank Ocean will not be performing at weekend 2 of Coachella.”

“After suffering an injury to his leg on festival grounds in the week leading up to weekend 1, Frank Ocean was unable to perform the intended show but was still intent on performing, and in 72 hours, the show was reworked out of necessity.”

However, his rep confirmed that his injury has not improved and his doctor has advised to pull out of his second performance at the renowned festival.

“‘It was chaotic. There is some beauty in chaos. It isn’t what I intended to show but I did enjoy being out there and I’ll see you soon.’ – Frank Ocean.”

According to Variety, Blink-182 will headline Sunday night of Coachella weekend two.

The news comes after Frank received backlash for his performance during weekend one of Coachella.

Fans were disappointed when the 35-year-old took the main stage an hour late.

He performed almost the entire concert sitting down, with his back to the audience.

The eagle-eyed audience also pointed out that he had been lip syncing at certain points in his set, didn’t feature some of his most popular songs in his set list and also abruptly ended his performance due to curfew restrictions.