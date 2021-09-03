The show is set to feature it's first lesbian couple

Francesca Farago rumoured to appear of next season of popular dating show

Francesca Farago is rumoured to appear on the next season of MTV’s Ex On The Beach.

According to the MailOnline, the Too Hot To Handle star has signed up for the show, which is set to feature its first lesbian couple when it returns.

The reality show jets celebrity contestants off to an exotic location, under the illusion they’ll be enjoying a sun holiday and finding love.

However, things inevitably turn sour when their exes wash up on the beach.

Francesca shot to fame on Netflix’s hit reality show Too Hot To Handle.

She appeared on the show’s first season, where she met her now ex-boyfriend Harry Jowsey.

After splitting from Harry, the Canadian model went on to date TOWIE star Demi Sims.

The teasing of Ex On The Beach’s first lesbian relationship hints that Demi might appear on the show to surprise Francesca.

Their reunion would provide plenty of drama, as the pair ended their whirlwind romance on very bad terms in April.