Francesca Farago officially asks Demi Sims to be her girlfriend during romantic date

Francesca Farago has officially asked Demi Sims to be her girlfriend.

The Too Hot To Handle star confirmed romance rumours with her TOWIE beau last week, sharing loved-up snaps to social media.

The reality stars enjoyed a date night on Monday, with Francesca asking Demi to go official with a romantic gesture.

As the couple arrived to a candlelit meal on the beach, the word “Girlfriend?” was laid out on the sand in rose petals.

Sharing snaps to her Instagram Stories, 24-year-old Demi said: “Look what she’s just surprised me with. I’m so happy.

“This is the cutest thing ever Francesca. Obviously I said yes,” she added.

Demi flew from Dubai to Mexico to meet her beau on Friday, despite current public health advice regarding travel.

Prior to meeting, the couple were spotted leaving flirty comments on each other’s Instagram posts, sparking dating rumours.

Francesca rose to fame on Netflix’s hit dating show Too Hot To Handle, where she found love with co-star Harry Jowsey.

Since splitting from Harry, the 27-year-old has been linked to a host of famous faces – including Bella Thorne, Tana Mongeau, and Jersey Shore’s Vinny Guadagnino.

Demi is best known for her appearances on TOWIE, and she previously dated Love Island star Megan Barton Hanson, after meeting on E4’s Celebs Go Dating.

Megan showed her support for the new couple, commenting on Demi’s photo of them kissing: “Cuties 🔥”.