Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey fuel rumours they’ve rekindled their romance

The couple met on Too Hot To Handle last year

Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey have fueled rumours they’ve rekindled their romance.

The reality stars rose to fame on Netflix’s hit dating show Too Hot To Handle.

After a whirlwind romance, Harry proposed to the Canadian model at the THTH reunion, before splitting weeks later.

Following Francesca’s recent split from TOWIE star Demi Sims, the 27-year-old was spotted looking cosy with Harry on a trip to Mexico.

Fueling the romance rumours, the couple have been sharing videos together on the popular app TikTok.

In one video, the pair mimed along to the lyrics, “He say he don’t want me back he be lying,” from Nicki Minaj’s track Chun Swae.

Commenting on the clip, one fan wrote: “If u and Francesca get together I will dye my hair blue.”

Harry responded with another video of his arm around Francesca, along with the audio to Young M.A’s song ‘Beatbox Freestyle’.

The 24-year-old mimed along to the lyrics: “Left my ex bitch cause she toxic/Got this new bitch now we toxic/ Can’t cap I been toxic.”