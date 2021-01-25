Francesca Farago and Demi Sims show off tattoo tributes just WEEKS after confirming romance

The reality stars have taken a serious step in their relationship

Francesca Farago and Demi Sims show off tattoo tributes just WEEKS after...

Francesca Farago and Demi Sims have shown off their tattoo tributes to each other, just weeks after confirming their romance.

Too Hot To Handle star Francesca officially asked Demi to be her girlfriend last Sunday, following a whirlwind romance.

The reality stars have been flaunting their new relationship on social media while holidaying in Mexico, despite current public health advice regarding travel.

Taking to her Instagram Stories over the weekend, TOWIE star Demi documented the couple’s trip to the tattoo parlour.

The 24-year-old asked Francesca: “Baby, how you feeling?” to which her girlfriend replied: “Great.”

Demi then showed off her ‘F’ tattoo on her wrist, while her girlfriend got ‘Demi’ inked on her bum.

Days prior, the couple shared more loved-up snaps to the social media platform.

Alongside the photos, Demi wrote: “My heart is so full of you, I can hardly call it my own 🥺❤️😍”.

She then shared a clip with her beau, simply captioned: “😻”.

