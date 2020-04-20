Fr Ray Kelly hosts ‘most popular mass in the world’ – as 27,500 people tune in

The famous priest has spoken about the difficulties of funeral restrictions during the pandemic

Fr Ray Kelly has been hosting the “most popular mass in the world’- with over 27,500 people bow tuning in to his sermons.

The Dancing With The Stars contestant has switched to hosting virtual masses on Facebook due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Fr Ray revealed that the popularity of his ceremonies could be down to his impressive vocals.

“I was actually onto the company last week and asking how were things going and they said, “you’re the most popular mass in the world, 27,500 people tuning in to you every Saturday night and Sunday,” he told the Irish Examiner.

“Apparently, there are even people tuning in from Vietnam but I sing a couple of songs at Mass so perhaps that’s the reason why,” he explained.

The 67-year-old has also opened up about the difficulties of funeral restrictions amid the Coronavirus.

In one particular case, Fr Ray was forced to tell one family that they were only allowed to have ten people at the funeral.

“Then on the eve of the funeral, I got word that the number attending had to be cut down to 10 people and I had to get the list of the 10 people permitted to come into the church for the funeral of their loved one,” he admitted.

“It was very difficult. I had no choice in it but it must have been hugely difficult for them,” he added.

Fr Ray also described how it was very difficult to not meet with the families to discuss their grief.

However, he does hope that once the pandemic is over, they will have a memorial mass to remember their loved ones properly.

